Trump ally says ‘illegal alien’ Elon Musk should be deported ‘immediately’: ‘MAGA is now seeing exactly what he was’

The feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is heating up fast, with both sides pelting at each other. Like just last night, the Tesla boss has claimed that the POTUS has not made the Jeffrey Epstein files public because he is on it. Trump threatens to cut contracts, while Bannon pushes for an investigation into Musk's immigration status and past drug use allegations.(Bloomber/AP)

“I don't mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday. He also threatened to cut Musk's government contracts.

MAGA leader asking to investigate Musk's ‘immigration status’

Now, one of Trump’s closest allies apparently escalates the feud further by urging the SpaceX CEO's deportation. The New York Times reported that Steve Bannon, former Trump campaign chairman and White House strategist, has publicly urged Trump to investigate Musk’s immigration status, claiming the tech billionaire may be an “illegal alien.”

“MAGA's done with him,” Bannon said. “They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately,” he told The Times.

Bannon has previously questioned Musk's immigration status and called him a “parasitic illegal immigrant.”

The right-wing firebrand wants Trump to suspend Musk’s security clearances during the investigation and also probe recent allegations of Musk’s drug use. He’s especially concerned about reports that Musk tried to gain access to classified Pentagon information regarding potential U.S. war plans involving China.

Musk refuted claims that he had sought a briefing on China, dismissing the reporting by The Times as “pure propaganda.” He also addressed accusations of drug use and denied all the allegations.

Bannon said, “I think MAGA is now seeing exactly what he was,” and added, “I'm just saying, ‘Hey, told you — knew this was gonna happen, folks. Not a hard one.”

Tension between Musk and Trump has been simmering for some time

Notably, the tension started after Musk’s public rejection of Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act.’ Musk slammed the legislation as a “disgusting abomination” and urged Congress to “KILL the BILL.”