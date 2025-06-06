Trump vs Musk feud turns ugly; Tesla CEO makes massive Epstein files claim

Elon Musk made a bombshell claim on Thursday, claiming that US President Donald Trump has not made the Jeffrey Epstein files public because he is on it. This comes in the wake of the billionaire's feud with Trump over the former's criticism of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. Elon Musk claimed that Trump is on the Epstein files(X)

“Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” the Tesla CEO further added. Neither Trump nor the White House have responded to Musk's claim yet.

A part of the Epstein files, which include the financier and child sex offender's flight logs, details of his high-profile associates, was released earlier this year. However, there was no mention of President Trump in the documents.

However, Trump's alleged association with Epstein has been under scrutiny for years. The documents released earlier this year were a part of a broader declassification push under Trump’s January 20, 2025, executive order, which includes flight logs naming Trump as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet seven times in the 1990s.

Despite speculation, no evidence in these or prior releases implicates Trump in Epstein’s crimes. Epstein, accused of trafficking minors, died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial. His ties to high-profile figures, including Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, have fueled public interest for years.

The 2025 release, “Phase 1,” included flight logs, a redacted contact book, and an evidence list, mostly previously public. Trump and Epstein were social acquaintances in the 1980s and 1990s, photographed together at events like a 1997 Mar-a-Lago party. The president called Epstein a “terrific guy” in a 2002 New York magazine interview, but later distanced himself, claiming a falling out over a real estate dispute.