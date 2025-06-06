Musk’s ‘baby mama’ Ashley St Clair offers ‘breakup advice’ to Trump amid president’s row with tech billionaire

The unlikely alliance between US President Donald Trump and the world's richest man deteriorated swiftly and publicly after both started posting controversial social media posts targeting each other. The feud emerged after Elon Musk criticised Trump's "big, beautiful" tax and spending bill. Earlier this year, Ashley St Clair claimed in an X post that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s son. (File Photo, Bloomberg)

While Trump threatened to cut off government contracts with the billionaire, the tech mogul suggested that the president should be impeached - taking their brawl out in public on social media, especially X and Truth Social. The feud, expectedly, received attention from many, including a post from Ashley St. Clair.

Also Read: Elon Musk was the lowest-paid S&P 500 CEO in 2024. Tesla gave him $0: Report

Ashley St. Clair’s special post for Donald Trump:

“Hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice,” she wrote. Her post quickly gained attention, with many dropping their remarks and some slamming her.

An individual posted, “THIS is your comeback tweet? lmaoooo grow up.” Another asked, “Were you guys ever in a relationship?” A third added, “Peak internet right here!” A fourth wrote, “Hahahahahahahha, there it is. I’ve been waiting for this.”

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk:

Earlier this year, the influencer revealed that she had a child with the world’s richest man. Later, she announced that the child was named Romulus.

"I don’t know if the child is mine, but I am not against finding out. No court order is needed," Musk wrote after the influencer accused him of cutting a substantial portion of the child support. "Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year," he added.

Trump vs Musk:

In a series of posts, Musk slammed Trump, including one where he dropped a “truth bomb” about the president. He alleged, “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” He further shared a throwback video of Trump partying with Epstein.