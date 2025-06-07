Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
TikToker Khabane ‘Khaby’ Lame arrested by ICE, being held at Henderson Detention Center: Report

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 07, 2025 05:51 AM IST

ICE has reportedly arrested TikToker Khabane ‘Khaby’ Lame. He is currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center in Nevada, according to political activist Bo Loudon.

Khaby Lame arrested. (Getty Images via AFP)
“President Trump's ICE just officially arrested far-left TikToker, Khaby Lame, whom I reported as an illegal alien. According to the official DHS website, he's currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center and is in ICE CUSTODY,” Loudon wrote on X. He also shared a screenshot of the ICE website.

In another post, Loundon wrote, “Meet far-left TikTok star “Khaby Lame.” He's an ILLEGAL ALIEN! I've been working with the patriots at President Trump's DHS to make this happen. He was just ARRESTED in Vegas and is in ICE CUSTODY! To verify, go to ICE's Locator, type the A-number, and Senegal as country.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Saturday, June 07, 2025
