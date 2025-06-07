Who is David Huerta? SEIU California President arrested during ICE raid in Los Angeles, video surfaces

David Huerta, President of SEIU California, was injured and arrested during an ICE raid in Los Angeles on Friday, according to a statement released by the union. SEIU California says Huerta was detained while “exercising his First Amendment right to observe and document law enforcement activity.” SEIU California President David Huerta arrested during LA ICE raid.(Obama White House Archives )

Tia Orr, Executive Director of SEIU California, said, “SEIU California members call for the immediate release of our President, David Huerta, who was injured and detained at the site of one of today's ICE raids in Los Angeles. He is now receiving medical attention while in custody.”

Orr continued, “We are proud of President Huerta's righteous participation as a community observer, in keeping with his long history of advocating for immigrant workers and with the highest values of our movement: standing up to injustice, regardless of personal risk or the power of those perpetrating it.”

Orr also condemned the ongoing ICE raids.

“We call for an end to the cruel, destructive, and indiscriminate ICE raids that are tearing apart our communities, disrupting our economy, and hurting all working people. Immigrant workers are essential to our society: feeding our nation, caring for our elders, cleaning our workplaces, and building our homes,” Orr added.

A video of David Huerta’s arrest has surfaced on social media.

Who is David Huerta?

David Huerta is the President of SEIU United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW), mostly representing service workers in California’s commercial real estate industry. According to the Barack Obama White House archives, Huerta has been a leading advocate for immigrant integration. He has spearheaded programs that offer English classes to union members and help hundreds become citizens of the United States. He has long pushed for comprehensive immigration reform.