ICE raids in Los Angeles: Multiple arrests and clashes reported across LA — What we know so far

Federal immigration officers conducted raids in Los Angeles, detaining dozens.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conducted a series of raids across “multiple locations” in Los Angeles on Friday, reportedly taking dozens of people into custody while facing off with demonstrators.
At a Home Depot parking lot in the Westlake neighbourhood, not far from the city’s centre, video footage captured agents sprinting after individuals as onlookers reacted in real time.
In downtown LA, a big crowd attempted to stop the authorities as they left in vans after detaining multiple people. Protestors were seen throwing things at the vehicles, and some blocked their exits.