Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICE raids in Los Angeles: Multiple arrests and clashes reported across LA — What we know so far

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 07, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Federal immigration officers conducted raids in Los Angeles, detaining dozens.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conducted a series of raids across “multiple locations” in Los Angeles on Friday, reportedly taking dozens of people into custody while facing off with demonstrators.

In Los Angeles, federal immigration officers arrested numerous individuals during raids. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)
In Los Angeles, federal immigration officers arrested numerous individuals during raids. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

At a Home Depot parking lot in the Westlake neighbourhood, not far from the city’s centre, video footage captured agents sprinting after individuals as onlookers reacted in real time. 

In downtown LA, a big crowd attempted to stop the authorities as they left in vans after detaining multiple people. Protestors were seen throwing things at the vehicles, and some blocked their exits.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / ICE raids in Los Angeles: Multiple arrests and clashes reported across LA — What we know so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On