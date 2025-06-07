ICE raids in Los Angeles: Multiple arrests and clashes reported across LA — What we know so far

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conducted a series of raids across “multiple locations” in Los Angeles on Friday, reportedly taking dozens of people into custody while facing off with demonstrators. In Los Angeles, federal immigration officers arrested numerous individuals during raids. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

At a Home Depot parking lot in the Westlake neighbourhood, not far from the city’s centre, video footage captured agents sprinting after individuals as onlookers reacted in real time.

In downtown LA, a big crowd attempted to stop the authorities as they left in vans after detaining multiple people. Protestors were seen throwing things at the vehicles, and some blocked their exits.