Donald Trump warns Iran: ‘Full might of US military will come down on you if…’

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran as hostilities escalated between Israel and Iran with fresh overnight attacks. Trump threatened to launch “full strength and might” of US military, if Iran were to target American assets. Donald Trump says Iran will face the full strength of US Armed Forces if it targeted American assents in any way.(AFP)

Distancing the Washington from Israel’s military strikes Trump cautioned Iran, saying, “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US armed forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he said in a message posted on Truth Social.

He also suggested that a diplomatic resolution was possible. “However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict,” Trump said, though he did not elaborate on the terms of any potential agreement.

The warning came amid intense fighting between Israel and Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further raised fears of broader escalation, saying, “What Iran has seen so far is nothing compared with what is coming in the next days."

Israel’s military also warned Iranians residing near nuclear facilities to evacuate immediately, raising fears of a broader escalation.

Iran alleged US' complicity in Israel's strikes

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi accused Israel of launching attacks to derail nuclear negotiations with the US set to resume in Oman on Sunday.

Araqchi further said that Israel’s actions are clearly supported by the US, and Iran is only exercising its right to self-defence, reported Reuters.

Israel has maintained that the ongoing campaign is aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions and neutralizing its ballistic missile infrastructure. Officials acknowledged that airstrikes alone are unlikely to completely halt Iran’s nuclear programme, but said that the offensive might lay the groundwork for a broader diplomatic settlement involving the US and Iran.

Tehran claimed that 78 people were killed on the first day of Israeli strikes, with many more casualties reported on the second. Among the dead were 60 civilians, including 29 children, killed when a missile flattened a 14-storey apartment building in Tehran.

The latest barrage of Iranian missiles targeting Israel began late Saturday night, with sirens sounding in Jerusalem and Haifa around 11 PM local time.

In a notable expansion of the conflict, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching several ballistic missiles at central Israel’s Jaffa on Sunday — marking the first time a regional Iranian ally had entered the conflict, according to news agency Reuters.

Iran has warned that military bases belonging to Israel’s allies in the region will also be targeted if they assist in intercepting Iranian missiles.