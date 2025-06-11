Reddit chooses worst celebrity magazine covers; Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston make it to the list

A post on Reddit has gone viral, where users have picked the worst celebrity magazine covers. The post has about 8k upvotes and close to 4k comments, with people coming with their personal suggestions and giving their two cents on the celebrity covers. The post has covers of artists like Taylor Swift, Madonna, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively, to name a few. (Also read: Usually demure Cartoon Network skewers 'bigoted' trolls on their Pride Month post; Reddit can't get enough of the sass) A viral Reddit post showcases the worst celebrity magazine covers, featuring stars like Madonna, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Jeniffer Aniston for Interview magazine

The post started with Jennifer Aniston posing for Interview magazine's March 2020 issue. Friends star Jennifer was seen wearing a black leather jacket, black underwear, and leather boots.

Madonna on the cover of Out magazine

Another user posted Madonna on the cover of Out magazine for their April cover in 2006, comparing it with the first US president, George Washington.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Time magazine

A user posted Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's cover of Time magazine and wrote, "When Harry looked like he had just given Meghan a haircut". Some hilarious comments followed under the post like, “He's suggesting streaks, just around her face,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “Have you ever considered balayage?” A third user commented, “Shorter pieces to frame the face.”

Taylor Swift on Time Magazine

A user shared Taylor Swift's cover for Times magazine and wrote, "This is what popped in my head immediately. I don’t know how to explain it, but her facial expression, the angle and how the photo was taken remind me of several professional photos of Trump."

Users started commenting on the post with some crackling one-liners. One comment read, “Now I know what a young Donald would look like if he were played by Christopher Reeve back in the 70s.” Another user commented, "Someone just yassified the Trump mugshot, it's not official!". Another comment said, “This is how he sees himself.”

Brad Pitt on GQ

One user put Brad Pitt's GQ cover in which he wears an electric blue shirt with a lizard crawling on his chest. The users started mentioning how he looks almost dead in the picture. One user commented, "He looks like it’s his viewing at the funeral. Yikes". Another one said, “It’s very corpse-y”

Blake Lively for Lucky magazine

Next on the sub post was Blake Lively's cover of Lucky magazine for their September 2016 issue. The It ends With Us actor wears a blue coat while looking at the camera. The OP posted with the caption, "the expression, the way she’s clutching at her coat, it’s haunted me for years."

The commentators couldn't help but agree. One user said, "She doesn’t have a stylist. She trusts herself." Another commented, “She's just realised she's locked herself out whilst taking out the trash.”

Selena Gomez on the cover of Vogue Mexico

Musician Selena Gomez's Vogue Mexico cover wasn't spared either. Users compared her pose to that of someone going through a stomach ache. One user wrote, “Looks like her tummy hurts but she’s trying to be brave and power through it.” Another user wrote, “As a tummy ache survivor this tracks.” A third user commented, “It really feels like they had no idea what they were doing, everything is just confusing and not framed properly. ”

The post also had magazine covers of celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Hugh Jackman and Robert Pattinson.