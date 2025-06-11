Usually demure Cartoon Network skewers 'bigoted' trolls on their Pride Month post; Reddit can't get enough of the sass

The official Instagram account of Cartoon Network marked the ongoing Pride Month by posting some fan art of several LGBTQ characters from its former shows. The post received love from fans, but also a lot of trolling and hate, including homophobic comments. However, the Cartoon Network social media team decided not to take the hate lying down and clapped back at the 'bigoted' comments, earning praise on social media. Cartoon Network marked Pride Month with a post on fan art of queer characters.

Cartoon Network claps back at bigoted comments

Earlier this week, Cartoon Network shared a carousel post featuring fan art of queer CN show characters. "You are an EXPERIENCE! Pride is a reminder to live bravely in your authenticity - use your voice, stand up for others, and spread love," read the caption. The post also credited the original artists whose work was used.

However, several comments slammed CN for 'ruining their childhood'. One read, "My childhood is gone, there is nothing else to say." It received a sassy reply from the CN team that read: "Doesn't seem you are a grown up though." When one commented wrote, "This is a joke, right," the account responded, "Look in the mirror, you'll see one." The following day, Cartoon Network added two comments on the post. One read, “Watching comments be mad about characters from a show that aired 15 years ago.”

Reddit praises channel's stand

The exchange was shared on Reddit with the caption: "Cartoon Network responded to users who left bigoted comments underneath their recent Pride Month post on IG, which showcased fan art of various LGBTQ+ characters." The top comnment read, "I typically roll my eyes at snarky corporate social media stuff, but i like this. Another added, "Based Cartoon Network. One of my first memories ever includes watching that channel lol."

Many remarked that the characters in the post were known to be queer anyway, which made the backlash strange. "My favorite part about this is that all of the characters shown are canonically LGBT. It's not just fan art or headcanons. like, did any of these people actually watch either of these shows? Marceline and Bubblegum are canonically in a lesbian relationship; they wear each other's clothes, sing each other love songs, and they kiss on screen in the finale episode. Don't get me started on Steven Universe," wrote one. Another added, "I love Adventure Time, but I’m confused that people thought Marceline and Princess Bubblegum were straight." Even Cartoon Network joined the chorus and added a comment that read: "Some of y'all need to rewatch some episodes and it shows."

About Pride Month

Pride Month, sometimes specified as LGBTQ Pride Month, is a month-long observance dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ pride and commemorating the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer culture and community. It is observed every year during June.