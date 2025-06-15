Where is Vance Luther Boelter? Major update issued on Minnesota shooter as authorities put South Dakota under alert

Authorities believe Vance Luther Boelter, 57, who is suspected of being involved in two “politically motivated” shootings, is still in the Midwest, stated Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She mentioned that officials have issued a notice in South Dakota and that “he may be” in Minnesota. Vance Luther Boelter(Facebook)

Speaking in an interview on NBC News' “Meet the Press”, Klobuchar said: “We believe he's somewhere in the vicinity and that they are going to find him. But right now, everyone is on edge here because we know that this man will kill at a second.”

According to Walz, state senator John Hoffman and his wife suffered serious injuries, while state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in the tragic Minnesota shooting.

If someone sees Boelter, Klobuchar stressed, they “should not approach him, that they should immediately call the tip lines and report.”

Police find manifesto in Boelter's vehicle

On Saturday, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley reported that they discovered a "manifesto" including the names of other top officials in Boelter's car.

Prior to this, NBC News was informed by an official who read the suspect's "manifesto" that the list specifically targeted well-known Minnesota reproductive rights activists.

Klobuchar said that she was given additional security without asking for it following the shootings.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., released a statement on Saturday stating that he requested "the House Sergeant at Arms and United States Capitol Police to ensure the safety of our Minnesota delegation and Members of Congress across the country." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement on Saturday that he requested the Capitol Police to "immediately increase security" for Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

Here's what Klobuchar said on her security and shooter

In reference to the increased security, Klobuchar remarked, “I think they're concerned about everyone,” adding that she did not have any confirmation that she was on Boelter's list.

Expressing concern about the shooter, she said that “this guy is going to come up against just an innocent: Try to take their car, try to go into their house.”

“Because a lot of the political leaders in our state have received extra protection, but not the innocents out there,” the Senator added.