Trump's military parade in DC overshadowed by his giant toilet statue, netizens quip ‘The only throne fit for this King’

Donald Trump's Washington, DC military parade began under stormy skies as torrential rain poured down and swarms of protesters lined the streets. Yet, it was not the downpour or the tanks that stole the spotlight. Instead, it was a towering, eight-foot-tall statue of Trump perched on a toilet that became the day’s most talked-about spectacle. During Trump's DC military parade, an eight-foot statue of him on a toilet became the main attraction amidst heavy rain and protests. (@1MAGAss/X)

Trump statue on a toilet steals the spotlight

Eunist, a 50-year-old Maryland resident, brought a striking statue to the No Kings Day protest, drawing immediate attention from onlookers and media alike. The statue depicted Trump wearing a blue coat and red tie, perched on a toilet.

It “is the only throne fit for this King,” she remarked via the statue, summing up the mood of a demonstration aimed squarely at mocking the spectacle of the former president’s birthday parade, as reported by the Irish Star.

The statue reminded me of the infamous Trump statue perched on a golden toilet in 2019, wearing a red MAGA cap.

Scheduled in nearly 2,000 locations across the country, the No Kings Day protests served as a widespread rebuke of the extravagant military display and its symbolic undertones. Protesters voiced concerns about the potential street damage caused by heavy military vehicles rolling through civilian areas, Eunist adding, “We don't need dictators in America."

Was Trump’s birthday parade inspired by Trooping the Color?

Trump's birthday parade happened to fall on the same day as King Charles' official birthday celebration, the traditional Trooping the Colour in the UK, a coincidence that sparked comparisons and speculation. While it might appear that the US president was emulating the British monarch, the real inspiration came from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Political commentator Rich Rubino said, “I guess he really got this idea, supposedly, from Emmanuelle Macron, who was in France on Bastille Day,” as reported by The Irish Star.