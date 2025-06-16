Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Will PS Plus prices go up? Sony hints at possible hike as premium tiers gain more subscribers

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2025 12:57 PM IST

Sony is now considering raising prices for PS Plus "to maximize profitability."

Sony has released a new report for investors, highlighting the growth of the PlayStation 5's market presence and the continued rise in PlayStation Plus subscribers. The PlayStation Plus service has been particularly successful in attracting users to its higher subscription tiers, and as a result, Sony is now considering raising prices for PS Plus "to maximize profitability."

The Premium tier of PS Plus costs $160 per year in the US, while the Extra tier is priced at $135, and the Essential tier costs $80.(Bloomberg/Representative)
After the report was made public, Hideaki Nishino, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, discussed the company's plans during a fireside chat. He confirmed that PlayStation Plus pricing is only expected to go up from here.

"The PlayStation Plus service offers great value for our players, and we will continue to add more value and adjust our pricing strategy in a dynamic way to maximize profitability," Nishino said.

At the moment, the Premium tier of PS Plus costs $160 per year in the US, while the Extra tier is priced at $135, and the Essential tier costs $80.

Nishino's comments followed a presentation from Sony, which revealed that 38% of all PS Plus subscribers are currently subscribed to either the Premium or Extra tiers. The number of Extra tier subscribers has risen from 16% to 22% between Sony's 2022 and 2024 fiscal years. In the same period, Premium tier subscribers grew from 13% to 17%.

Nishino also mentioned that Sony would "add more value" to PS Plus subscriptions to justify the potential price increase, though it's unclear what that will look like. Sony has so far avoided following Game Pass' model of launching AAA games on the service on day one.

Last April, Sony raised PS Plus prices in several countries, though the US was not immediately affected. However, North American players may not be so fortunate next time.

