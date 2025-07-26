Travis Kelce puts noticeable distance from Taylor Swift as he focuses on training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are not willing to leave any holes in their preparation for the 2025 NFL season. It was best materialized in the recent appearance of tight-end Travis Kelce at training. Amid retirement rumors, Kelce arrived early for the Chiefs’ training camp in St Joseph, Missouri, sporting a visibly younger look, and videos showed that the WR has become faster than before. In addition, he seems to have left behind his partner, Taylor Swift, as well. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. (Photo: Denny Medley-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Why is Taylor Swift missing training camp?

Kelce’s solo appearance at the Chiefs training camp has led many to speculate about the status of his relationship with Taylor Swift. The pair still seems to be together, but reports claim that the pop star may be distancing herself to allow Kelce to fully focus on football.

Travis Kelce retirement rumors

Reports claim that Travis Kelce is planning on taking this season quite seriously, which is reflected in his physical appearance, as well.

"He's svelte right now. He looks like he's 20," coach Andy Reid said of Kelce to ESPN’s Nate Taylor. "He's doing a good job and he's in great shape. I'm not sure he didn't come in first on the whole conditioning thing. He was right up front. You can see he's been working out. He's worked hard to get to this spot," Reid added.

Also read: The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance has finally gone Insta-official! Unseen pics inside

Due to a poor 2024 NFL season, rumors of Kelce retiring have been making the rounds. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told reporters at organized team activities back in May that Kelce doesn't look like he is "tired of the job."

"If it's the last ride, you would never know," Mahomes said. "The way he's talking about football. The way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. He doesn't seem like a guy it's his last ride, like he's tired of the job."

Kelce had signed a two-year extension deal with the Chiefs in 2024 for $34.25 million.

By Stuti Gupta