Travis Kelce's IG ‘hard-launch’ of Taylor Swift has a sweet detail: His lock screen...

NFL star Travis Kelce on Thursday provided an update on his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs' wide receiver posted a series of cute couple photos on Instagram of his time with Swift, and, the Swifties were impressed with one sweet detail - the lock screen on Travis Kelce's iPhone. Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift in Kelce's new Instagram photos. (killatrav/Instagram)

In one of the photos, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift can be seen sitting at a diner, dressed up in formal, with the lock screen of Kelce's smartphone switched on. The wallpaper, zooming in revealed, was a black and white photo of Kelce and Swift.

Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public in September 2023. But this his the first time the WR has posted photos with Swift on his Instagram account. The couple officially confirmed their romance when they were later seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October 2023.

When Taylor Swift Launched Travis Kelce On Instagram

While Travis Kelce's Taylor Swift post came after three years since they started dating, Swift had debuted him on Instagram back in June 22, 2024. Amid rumours that Kelce and Swift were in London then, the pop sensation posted a selfie with Kelce and the British royal family backstage at her London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @princeandprincessofwales," Swift wrote in the caption of the post.

Here's the post:

Kelce is currently at Chiefs training camp preparing for the new NFL season. Swift’s schedule is reportedly “much more open” now that her Eras Tour has wrapped, and fans can expect her at Kansas City Chiefs matches once the 2025-26 NFL season kicks off.