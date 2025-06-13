When does the 2025 NFL season start? Know key dates

The NFL 2025 schedule is out. With 5 international cities, 18 weeks, 13 post-season games, and 272 regular season games, 2025 promises to lay out an interesting road to Super Bowl 2026. According to the schedule, each team will be playing 17 games each, with one bye-week. The NFL 2025 season will begin on September 4, 2025.(@NFL/X)

As per tradition, the season will kick off with the winners of the last Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles, welcoming the Dallas Cowboys in their hometown for a match on Thursday, 4 September at 8:20 PM ET. The season’s first international match will take place the very next day in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at 8 PM ET between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Schedule forthe NFL season 2025

Here is the list of international matches scheduled to take place soon after the faceoff in Brazil:

· Sunday, 28 September - Minnesota Vikings v Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin)

· Sunday, 5 October - Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns (Tottenham, London)

· Sunday, 12 October - Denver Broncos v New York Jets (Tottenham, London)

· Sunday, 19 October - Los Angeles Rams v Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley, London)

· Sunday, 9 November - Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts (Berlin)

· Sunday, 16 November - Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins (Madrid)

The marriage between Thanksgiving and football remains strong. The Green Bay Packers will play against the Detroit Lions on November 27. Two games on November 28 will finish off the triple-header weekend: The Chiefs against the Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals against the Baltimore Ravens. The Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Chicago Bears on Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving) this year.

The two Christmas games for this year featuring the Washington Commanders against the Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings against the Lions will be streamed live on Netflix. Amazon Prime will showcase the third Christmas game for the year featuring the Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

The regular season will end on January 4, 2026, and the 13 playoff matches will begin six days later on January 10. Super Bowl 60 is scheduled to take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, San Francisco. This will be the second time the 68,500-capacity stadium will be hosting the championship.

