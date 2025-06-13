Antonio Brown claims he ‘had sex’ with Gavin Newsom’s wife, but internet isn't convinced

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing attempted murder charges, and amid this, a just days-old online rant of his surfaces. Former NFL player Antonio Brown sparked controversy by alleging he slept with California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife on social media.(X/Antonio Brown)

Just last week, Brown took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed he slept with California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “I had sex wit ur wife Gavin,” he commented on the California Gov's post about “suing Trump.”

Who is Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel?

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, 50, is a filmmaker and a well-known advocate for gender equity. She and Governor Newsom have been married since 2008 and share four children. Before this, Newsom was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is now known for her ties to the Trump political circle.

Brown’s post quickly spread across X and was picked up on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms. “Sucks to be Gavin. A man (allegedly) screwed his wife. But also, super gross @AB84 - what kind of decent man sleeps with another man’s wife? I mean if this was before they were married, go crazy I guess,” one commented.

“This is some drunk a** rant. Drop some proofs,” another commented.

Not long after the original message, Brown doubled down and posted a photo of a sex toy and captioned “The Gavin Newsom starter pack…” When one user commented, “You should be taking care of your kids,” Brown replied bluntly: “Thanks for the advice dude.”

Following this, he again posted a meme of himself: “Watching Newsom's wife do the walk of shame she soaked your bedroom like…”

Since leaving football, Brown has been just another name for controversy and troubling incidents — from domestic violence and bankruptcy filings to bizarre public behaviour and inflammatory social media posts.

With no official response from the Newsoms and the posts still live on Brown’s accounts.