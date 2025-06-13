Why is Antonio Brown wanted by Miami police? Ex-NFL star faces attempted murder charge
Jun 13, 2025 06:25 AM IST
Former NFL player Antonio Brown is wanted on an attempted murder charge in Miami-Dade. A judge's warrant mandates a $10,000 bond and house arrest pending trial.
Former NFL star Antonio Brown is now facing serious legal heat in Miami-Dade County, where authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest on an attempted murder charge, per The Washington Post.
The court documents detail the warrant, signed by a US judge on Wednesday, that accuses Brown of attempted murder with a firearm.
The warrant's conditions include a $10,000 bond and house arrest until the case goes to trial.
News / Sports / US Sports /
Why is Antonio Brown wanted by Miami police? Ex-NFL star faces attempted murder charge