Nick Chubb to Houston Texans: Here's how DeMeco Ryans and co's RB depth chart looks like

The Houston Texans’ depth chart has undergone a significant transformation now that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has signed a one-year deal with the team as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (June 10). “The former #Browns Pro Bowler agreed to terms over the weekend and is getting a 1-year, $2.5M deal that can be worth up to $5M,” Rapoport’s social media post read. Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Nick Chubb joins Houstan's stacked running back room

Chubb now joins the team as the fifth running back behind other names like Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks, and Dare Ogunbowale. He is the second former starter for an AFC North team to be poached in two offseasons by the Texans. Signed via free agency, he joined the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp on Tuesday (June 10). During the 2024 season, Chubb scored 332 yards on 102 rushes (3.3 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns besides catching five passes for 31 yards along with an additional touchdown during the 8 games played by him.

Mixon was traded by the Cincinnati Bengals last year following a season where he scored 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 rush attempts. He was traded for a seventh-round pick and granted a three-year $27 million extension deal. Mixon missed weeks 3 through 5 due to an ankle injury and competed in 14 games where he averaged 4.1 yards per carry in 14 games.

Texans look to rookie for playmaking

The 2022 starting running back role for the Texans went to Pierce who rushed for 939 yards and four touchdowns on 220 attempts (4.3 yards per carry) that season but suffered an ankle injury in Week 13. Following another ankle injury and a slow start in the next season, Devin Singletary was brought in as a replacement. Pierce lost his backup role when Mixon entered the picture last year.

Finishing off 2024 with 321 receiving yards on 47 catches, Marks was the Texans’ fourth-round pick following the NFL Draft in 2025. He had just come off a career-high win at USC with 1,133 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

A special contributor to the Texans’ special teams units, Ogunbowale made a rare instance of starting a game on offense last year when he rushed for 112 yards on 30 carries (3.7 average yards per carry). He has been extended for a $1.8 million one-year deal this offseason by the team.

