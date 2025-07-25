The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance has finally gone Insta-official! Unseen pics inside

It's giving 'Snow on the Beach/ weird but f**king beautiful'! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in unseen photos from the latter's hard launch(Photos: Instagram/killatrav)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lock-drop romance has been anything but private, the fandoms clamouring for every coy spotting of the duo. And not that there was any iota of doubt surrounding the T-T romance, but the train of love seems to have moved beyond just the New York City dinners, red-wrapped games and flashy concerts. Drumrolls please because Taylor and Travis are finally Instagram-official! And we have the American football tight-end to thank for that.

Travis may have kept the caption casz — "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯" it read — but the photos were anything but. From cheesy yacht time in twinning fits, a cheeky dinner-time shot giving away their matching lock screens, snow-draped escapades, to beach-time, the mountains and even skiing, things seem to be packed on the Taylor and Travis roster. Take a look at the pictures.

After a very public declaration in July 2023 on the New Heights podcast of wanting to present Taylor with a friendship bracelet — a byte which came after him attending her Kansas City show of the Eras Tour — the pair had reportedly started quietly seeing each other. This only came to light with confirmation to the public when Taylor attended a Chiefs game in September 2023, decked in all-red, her beau's team colour. More game attendances with Travis' family and several joint Eras Tour laps together, there was no denying that the pair were in love.

This off season photo dump then, is more a gift to their fans and shippers as opposed to the a milestone in their relationship.

A source shared with PEOPLE last month, how Taylor was quite pumped for the upcoming NFL season as she would have the time on her hands to support her man wholeheartedly. The source stated, "Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she's not juggling a packed tour schedule. This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar".

Oh we love love!