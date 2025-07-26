Taylor Swift rates Happy Gilmore 2 starring her boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is showing major support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, this time on the Hollywood stage. On Friday, July 25, the pop superstar gave a shoutout to the upcoming Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2 via Instagram, promoting the comedy sequel to her 280 million followers. The film, a follow-up to the 1996 classic, sees Adam Sandler reprise his iconic role and features Kelce in a star-studded cast. Taylor Swift publicly supports her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, by promoting Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 on Instagram. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2: Eminem to Margaret Qualley, full list of cameos in Netflix film

Taylor Swift urges fans to watch Happy Gilmore 2, starring Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift posts an Instagram story in a sweet gesture to promote beau Kelce's film. She wrote, “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch,” along with a poster of the Netflix film. The Blank Space singer added, “13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible.”

The singer added a honey pot emoji at the end of her message, referencing a scene from Happy Gilmore 2 starring the NFL player. In the particular scene, Kelce was shirtless and covered in honey, thanks to Bad Bunny's character in the film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift's post comes a day after the Kansas City Chiefs player shared a photo dump of their romantic moments and made their relationship Instagram official.

Also Read: Travis Kelce's Taylor Swift photo dump ‘wasn’t random': Here's the real reason behind it

Travis Kelce impresses Adam Sandler with his acting skills

At the New York City premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on July 21, Sanler shared with People that he was impressed by both Kelce and Bad Bunny's acting skills. When asked if there was anyone from the cast who “completely surprised” him, Sandler responded, “Travis and Bunny are ridiculous in it. Every athlete kicks a**.”

The actor and comedian shared that he is thrilled to share a bond with them, as he said, "Can't believe they're my buddies now."