Travis Kelce's Taylor Swift photo dump ‘wasn’t random': Here's the real reason behind it

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dominated the headlines on Thursday as the latter went official on Instagram with the pop icon. He shared a photo dump of what the insiders described as their “offseason adventures” together. A source claimed to People Magazine that the Kelce's post on social media is a signal of how serious the two are in their relationship. Travis Kelce's Instagram post with Taylor Swift reveals their solid relationship status, according to reports.(killatrav/Instagram)

Reason behind Travis Kelce going Instagram official with Taylor Swift

A source revealed to People that Kelce's adorable photo dump on Instagram “wasn't random.” They explained, “It was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become," regarding the rare glimpse into Swift and the NFL player's romance.

The insider added, “They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever.” The couple, who have been together since September 2023, have always kept their romance private. However, netizens went into a frenzy as Kelce shared pictures where he looked smitten by the Lover singer, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The couple is first seen in a cozy, indoor setting, followed by them goofing around in the snow, skating hand in hand in the ice rink, and enjoying their time out with friends.

Are Swift and Kelce engaged?

One of the images sparked rumors that Kelce and Swift are engaged after eagle-eyed fans spotted that the tight end player had an image of him and the singer on his phone's lock screen. In the screen saver image, many fans pointed out that Swift was holding up her hands to the camera to show off her engagement ring.

However, according to TMZ, the singer is actually wearing Kelce's three Super Bowl rings in the picture.