Taylor Swift gets hit with brutal shade from ex-Matty Healy’s mom: ‘Being her mother-in-law is…’

Matty Healy's mom, Denise Welch, aimed at Taylor Swift during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 24. The famous TV personality admitted that she was “glad” she never became the pop icon's mother-in-law and didn't mind throwing a little shade in the process. Denise Welch expressed gratitude for not being Taylor Swift's mother-in-law, sparking backlash on social media. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Denise Welch slams Swift in awkward interview

During the interview, Cohen asked Welch about her thoughts on Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is rumored to be an ode to Healy. She responded, “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.” Ad audience gasped loudly at her remark, she insisted, "Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just — it was tricky.”

Welch then paused to weigh her words before speaking again. It seemed she suggested that the Bad Blood singer's fans are overly critical of any negative comment against her, who then feels free to write a song about it, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The Celebrity Big Brother shared, “She — listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.” She continued to add that her son is taking the aftermath of the album “all in completely good grace.”

Swifties react to Welch's remarks

A fan wrote on X, “You can tell she’s hiding so much animosity ik she wanted to call her a bi*** or smthn like cmon girl say… get the swifties on yours AND your sons ass AGAIN.” A second user wrote, “You got that wrong Ma’am. Taylor Swift is LUCKY not to have you as a mother in law.” A third user wrote, “The honor is Swift’s actually for dodging a huge bullet.”

Another user wrote, “Ma'am your son is not making it to 40 and you're here worried about a whole album that was NOT about him???” Another user wrote, “We thank god Taylor Swift is luckily enough she’s NOT your mother in law. Donna Kelce is way better Denise Welch by a huge gap. A mother who raised a champ while the other raised a druggie. End of story.”