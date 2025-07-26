Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2: Eminem to Margaret Qualley, all 72 cameos in Netflix film explained

'Happy Gilmore 2' comes almost 30 years after the original, and the Netflix sequel sees Adam Sandler reprise his role as the golfer. Only this time, he is playing to finance his daughter's ballet classes. Travis Kelce makes an appearance for one scene, where he plays the part of a head waiter serving golf's tour champions(X/@BadBunnyBrasil)

The new instalment, which filmed primarily in New Jersey, is also peppered with cameos – from athletes to celebrities. Here's a look at all those who had cameos in Adam Sandler's ‘Happy Gilmore 2’.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ cameos explained

Among the many stars who appear in the Netflix movie, is rapper Eminem, who plays the son of the character Joe Flaherty portrayed in the first ‘Happy Gilmore’. He played the part of a spectator, who was tasked with throwing Happy off his game.

In the sequel, Eminem plays his son, resulting in a hilarious scene, where Happy's sons throw him into an alligator-infested pond.

Travis Kelce makes an appearance for one scene, where he plays the part of a head waiter serving golf's tour champions (past and present), as they debate how to fight the Maxi Golf league.

Adam Sandler add the usual cameos

Sandler has a usual group of actors who have cameos in the Happy Madison Productions movies and ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is no exception. Notable actor Steve Buscemi, is seen as the Gilmores' old neighbor Pat.

Others include Blake Clark who helps Gilmore with his golfing, and Jonathan Loughran, who plays an orderly. Nick Swardson, Ron Schneider, Allen Covert, all appear as well.

Sandler's family also has cameos – including his wife, who plays his daughter's ballet coach. Sunny and Sadie, Sandler's kids, have more sizeable roles.

Sunny plays Vienna, Gilmore's daughter, whose dance lessons prompt his return to the golf course. Sadie is seen as the member of an alcoholic support group run by Ben Stiller, and eventually helps Happy quit drinking.

Golfer cameos in the movie

Happy has a long and storied golf career in the movie, which means the sequel has stars – past and present, to give context about the lead character's life. Some of the notable golfer cameos in the movie come from – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson Dechambeau, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Corey Pavin, Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk, Charles Howell III, Sir Nick Faldo, Paige Spiranac, Charley Hull, Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, Annabel Angel, David Duval, and Colin Montgomerie. \

Athlete, sports media personality cameos in the movie

Several other athletes and sports media personalities had cameos in the sequel as well. These include – Reggie Bush, Becky Lynch, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Dan Patrick, Nikki Garcia, Boban Marjanovic, Chris Chelios, Sean Avery, Stephen A. Smith, Chris Berman, Jim Gray, Verne Lundquist, and Kelsey Plum.

Actors and celebrities making cameos in the movie

Several actors and celebrities also appear in the movie, and while some play themselves, other appear as characters like Margaret Qualley, Eric Andre, and Martin Herlihy, who play young golfers.

The actors and celebs who have cameos include – Margaret Qualley, Eric Andre, Martin Herlihy, Bobby Lee, Alix Earle, Andrew Santino, Sean Evans, Kym Whitley, Cam'Ron, Post Malone, Scott Mescudi, Jon Lovitz, Ken Jennings, Marcello Hernández, Guy Fieri, Oliver Hudson, Fernando Marrero, Chris Titone, Ella Stiller.