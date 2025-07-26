Happy Gilmore 2: How much are Eminem, Paige Spiranac and Travis Kelce getting paid for cameos?
The highly anticipated release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix on Friday, has brought a star-studded lineup of cameos, including Eminem, Paige Spiranac, Kelce.
The highly anticipated release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix on Friday, has brought a star-studded lineup of cameos, including Eminem, Paige Spiranac, and Travis Kelce, exciting fans with their unexpected appearances. The sequel comes nearly three decades after the original movie hit theatres. The Adam Sandler-led comedy features him as a hockey player who discovers his calling for golf.
Happy Gilmore features an impressive lineup of celebrities - world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, PGA Tour standout Will Zalatoris, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, rapper Eminem, and model Paige Spiranac.
Read More: Where was ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ filmed? All locations from Netflix's Adam Sandler sequel
List of sports persons making their cameo
Reggie Bush
Becky Lynch
Maxwell Jacob Friedman
Dan Patrick
Nikki Garcia
Boban Marjanovic
Chris Chelios
Sean Avery
Stephen A. Smith
Chris Berman
Jim Gray
Verne Lundquist
Kelsey Plum
List of celebrity cameos
Margaret Qualley
Eric Andre
Martin Herlihy
Bobby Lee
Alix Earle
Andrew Santino
Sean Evans
Kym Whitley
Cam'Ron
Post Malone
Scott Mescudi
Jon Lovitz
Ken Jennings
Marcello Hernández
Guy Fieri
Oliver Hudson
Fernando Marrero
Chris Titone
Ella Stiller
Read More: Paige Spiranac hits back at critics, says she ‘embraces’ her ‘sexy’ fashion choice
How much are they getting paid?
Specific payment details for these celebrity cameos remain undisclosed, leaving speculation rife about their compensation. Industry norms suggest cameo payments for such stars typically range from $10,000 to $500,000, depending on negotiation and exposure.
Where to watch?
Happy Gilmore 2 is available exclusively on Netflix.
Subscription tiers include: $7.99/month (ad-supported, HD on two devices), $17.99/month (ad-free standard, two devices), and $24.99/month (premium, 4K on four devices) in the US.
In India, plans start at ₹149/month (mobile), ₹649 (basic), and ₹799 (premium).
When to watch?
Premiered globally on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST (3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT).
Other FAQs
Is it in theaters? No, it’s a Netflix exclusive, bypassing theatrical release.
Can I watch it for free? Only with a Netflix subscription; no free trial is currently offered for new users.
What devices support it? Available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers via the Netflix app or website.
Are subtitles available? Yes, multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional options, depending on location.