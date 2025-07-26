Happy Gilmore 2: How much are Eminem, Paige Spiranac and Travis Kelce getting paid for cameos?

The highly anticipated release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix on Friday, has brought a star-studded lineup of cameos, including Eminem, Paige Spiranac, and Travis Kelce, exciting fans with their unexpected appearances. The sequel comes nearly three decades after the original movie hit theatres. The Adam Sandler-led comedy features him as a hockey player who discovers his calling for golf. Happy Gilmore 2 includes cameos from Travis Kelce and Eminem(X)

Happy Gilmore features an impressive lineup of celebrities - world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, PGA Tour standout Will Zalatoris, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, rapper Eminem, and model Paige Spiranac.

List of sports persons making their cameo

Reggie Bush

Becky Lynch

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Dan Patrick

Nikki Garcia

Boban Marjanovic

Chris Chelios

Sean Avery

Stephen A. Smith

Chris Berman

Jim Gray

Verne Lundquist

Kelsey Plum

List of celebrity cameos

Margaret Qualley

Eric Andre

Martin Herlihy

Bobby Lee

Alix Earle

Andrew Santino

Sean Evans

Kym Whitley

Cam'Ron

Post Malone

Scott Mescudi

Jon Lovitz

Ken Jennings

Marcello Hernández

Guy Fieri

Oliver Hudson

Fernando Marrero

Chris Titone

Ella Stiller

How much are they getting paid?

Specific payment details for these celebrity cameos remain undisclosed, leaving speculation rife about their compensation. Industry norms suggest cameo payments for such stars typically range from $10,000 to $500,000, depending on negotiation and exposure.

Where to watch?

Happy Gilmore 2 is available exclusively on Netflix.

Subscription tiers include: $7.99/month (ad-supported, HD on two devices), $17.99/month (ad-free standard, two devices), and $24.99/month (premium, 4K on four devices) in the US.

In India, plans start at ₹149/month (mobile), ₹649 (basic), and ₹799 (premium).

When to watch?

Premiered globally on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST (3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT).

Other FAQs

Is it in theaters? No, it’s a Netflix exclusive, bypassing theatrical release.

Can I watch it for free? Only with a Netflix subscription; no free trial is currently offered for new users.

What devices support it? Available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers via the Netflix app or website.

Are subtitles available? Yes, multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional options, depending on location.