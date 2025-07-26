Where was ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ filmed? All locations from Netflix's Adam Sandler sequel

'Happy Gilmore 2' stars Adam Sandler as the eponymous character in the Netflix sequel to the 1996 hit. Sandler is back as golfer Happy Gilmore, who returns to the game after his retirement following the first Tour Championship win. However, this time, Gilmore is looking to finance his daughter's ballet classes. ‘Happy Gilmore’, the first movie, was filmed entirely in Canada's British Columbia. However, the sequel makes its way to the US.(X/@netflix)

With Sandler doling out bits of Gilmore that audiences loved the first time around, and cameos from the likes of Eminem and Bad Bunny, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ already has viewers hooked, as the title character story takes us on a trip across burger shops, delis, and country clubs. Wondering where ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ was filmed? Here's the details.

'Happy Gilmore 2' filming locations

‘Happy Gilmore’, the first movie, was filmed entirely in Canada's British Columbia. However, the sequel makes its way to the US, with filming having taken place in New Jersey.

Shooting took place in September 2024, and to make things easier, Sandler and his family moved there last fall. Here are the golf clubs that appear in the film.

Montclair Golf Club, New Jersey

Montclair Golf Club in Verona, New Jersey, is one of the oldest golf clubs in the US and plays an important role in the sequel. The private club stretches across a 36-hole course and goes all the way back to 1893.

Pleasantdale Château, New Jersey

Located in West Orange, New Jersey, this reportedly came up during the teaser, and it is where Happy is honored with golfing legends like Tiger Woods.

The estate was bought by New York industrialist Charles Walter Nichols in 1912, but has since been transformed to host weddings, corporate retreats, and has appeared in films and shows as well. Most notably, it was seen in ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’, and ‘Cadillac Records’ – the musical drama with Adrian Brody and Beyonce.

Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club, New Jersey

Happy is seen on several golf courses, including this one in New Jersey. Reportedly, the golf course was shut for a couple of months for filming.

Ideal Beach, New Jersey

When Happy trades in the golf courses for the grainy sand of the beach, Ideal Beach in New Jersey serves as a good spot for his practice. This beach is pet friendly to top things off!

Verona Town Hall, New Jersey

Verona Town Hall posted BTS shots with Adam Sandler and posted an Instagram message ‘Come Back Anytime’ after the movie filming took place there.

Kearny, New Jersey

The New Jersey town, which is a suburb of Newark, saw ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ being filmed there in part. Kearny, has in the past, appeared in movies and shows like the original ‘Annie’, the 2022 psychological horror ‘Smile’ and was seen in ‘The Sopranos’ as well.

Closter, New Jersey

Part of the filming took place in Closter as well, which has previously seen Nicolas Cage’s 'The Family Man' and the altercation between Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill's characters in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ filmed there.

Other locations

Other spots shown in the movie include Steve’s Burgers on Route 46, Kim’s Nails in Maplewood, Goldberg’s World Famous Deli & Bagels in Millburn, and Lokl Café in Morristown. A scene was also filmed at the Newark Liberty International Airport.

The movie is available for streaming on Netflix as of July 25.