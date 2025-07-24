Happy Gilmore 2: Release date, time, cast, where and how to watch

After almost three decades, Adam Sandler is finally coming out with the sequel to his film Happy Gilmore, which is officially set to hit Netflix this Friday. Fans of the original 1996 comedy will finally get to see Sandler return as the hot-headed hockey player-turned-golfer in a sequel that blends nostalgia with a modern cast. Happy Gilmore 2 drops on Netflix this week(Netflix)

The sequel’s creative pitch, according to a Screen Rant report, was made in 2022, but the passing of Carl Weathers (Chubbs Peterson) in 2024 led to major script rewrites. Sandler, now 58, felt a responsibility to get the sequel right. Given the longstanding film deal with Netflix, it was natural for Sandler to pick the streaming giant as the platform for its release, the report added.

Happy Gilmore 2 release date and time

Happy Gilmore 2 will release on July 25th. The Sandler movie will premiere on Netflix globally according to its standard release window: 3 am Eastern Time (ET). According to the Screen Rant report, the film will be available at midnight Pacific Time (PT), 2 am Central Time (CT), and 8 am BST.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast

The sequel will see the reunion of several cast members of the 1996 classic, including Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, and Ben Stiller as Hal L. Dennis Dugan (Doug Thompson), and Kevin Nealon, Philip Schneider, and others will also be reprising their roles. Sandler’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny, according to the North Jersey report, will also appear in supporting roles in the film.

Among the new faces are Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Eric Andre, Benny Safdie, Marcello Hernandez, Kid Cudi, Haley Joel Osment, and Blake Clark, the report added.

Is Eminem in Happy Gilmore 2?

Yes, Eminem will be making a guest appearance in the Sandler film along, the North Jersey report stated and added that a wild mix of athletes and other celebrities will also make an appearance including Post Malone, Ken Jennings, Boban Marjanovic, Travis Kelce, John Daly, Rory McIlroy, Paige Spiranac, Jack Nicklaus, and Jordan Spieth.

FAQs:

1. Is Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix?

Yes. It premieres exclusively on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

2. What time does Happy Gilmore 2 come out?

It will be released at 3 am ET / Midnight PT on Netflix.

3. Why is Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix instead of in theaters?

Adam Sandler has a multi-film deal with Netflix, making it the primary platform for his recent projects.