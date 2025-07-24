Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal axed, but more ‘TV projects’ are on the way

Meghan Markle is hitting pause on her podcast, ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ just as her and Prince Harry’s $100 million Netflix deal was axed, per The Mirror UK. As their exclusive deal with Netflix winds down, it’s clear Harry and Meghan aren’t stepping away from the spotlight — they’re just changing how they shine in it. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast last month, Meghan expressed, “To then take everyone’s advice, and mine included, and to say ‘I love that there’s so much excitement and desire for another season, but I need to focus on my business.’”

But don’t expect the Sussexes to disappear from the screen entirely. Page Six reported the couple is gearing up for a new chapter, one that could include a fresh first-look deal with Netflix, much like the Obamas’ arrangement with the platform after their own exclusive deal ended.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading toward bankruptcy after Netflix deal collapses?

“There are more TV projects coming soon with both the duke and duchess,” one source told Page Six.

Meghan and Harry’s star power keeps shining?

Notably, the couple is reportedly still very much in demand at Netflix, and CEO Ted Sarandos continues to enjoy a close personal relationship with the couple, including regular dinners, per insiders.

Meanwhile, Meghan's lifestyle series ‘With Love, Meghan’ will return for a second season this September. The first season may have flown under the radar, ranking No. 383 on Netflix’s recent ‘What We Watched’ report with 5.3 million views. But a Page Six source pointed out that this actually places it “in the top 5 percent of Netflix shows,” outperforming titles like The Great British Baking Show, Chef’s Table, and Queer Eye Season 9.

Meghan is also busy building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and growing her wine and home goods line, As Ever. She recently sold out of her rosé wine and is preparing to launch a champagne collection alongside holiday-themed products.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's $100 million Netflix deal won't be renewed. What it means for With Love, Meghan

“The brand continues to evolve with new products that align with her vision for quality lifestyle goods at accessible price points,” a source told Page Six.

“This wine is good enough to be poured at Buckingham Palace,” a Brooklyn sommelier praised the Duchess wine, per the New York Post.