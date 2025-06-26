Adam Sandler unveils You're My Best Friend tour: Show dates, how to get tickets and more

Adam Sandler is hitting the road this fall, and fans could not be more excited! The beloved comedian and actor behind Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, and Uncut Gems just announced a surprise 30-city North American tour titled You’re My Best Friend. Kicking off on September 5 in Jacksonville, Florida, the tour will make stops across the United States and Canada, including Milwaukee, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, where it wraps up on November 1. File photo of Adam Sandler(AP)

Adam Sandler announces North American tour

Adam Sandler’s tour announcement came ahead of the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25. Sandler’s fans are already buzzing about the sequel, and they will now get to see the comedian live on stage.

The highlights from the tour include a stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on September 20 and a return to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in October, where Sandler last performed to a sold-out crowd in 2023.

How to buy tickets for Adam Sandler's tour?

Reportedly, the ticket presales will begin on June 26 at noon (local time) and run until 10 pm. The general sale will begin on Friday, June 27, at noon on Ticketmaster.com and other major platforms like Live Nation.

Sandler’s last two tours in 2022 and 2023 were sell-outs, making early ticket access crucial for fans hoping to secure a seat. His 2018 performances in Milwaukee even served as the basis for his Netflix comedy special.

Meanwhile, the ‘You’re My Best Friend’ tour promises a blend of stand-up comedy, musical numbers, and classic Chandler charm!

Full list of show dates for Adam Sandler's You're My Best Friend tour

- Fri, Sep 5 - Jacksonville, FL at Vystar Memorial

- Sat, Sep 6 - Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

- Sun, Sep 7 - Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

- Mon, Sep 8 - Estero, FL at Hertz Arena

- Wed, Sep 10 - Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

- Thu, Sep 11 - Raleigh, NC at Lenovo Center

- Fri, Sep 12 - Charlottesville, VA at John Paul Jones Arena

- Sat, Sep 13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

- Mon, Sep 15 - New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

- Tue, Sep 16 - Albany, NY at MVP Arena

- Wed, Sep 17 - Syracuse, NY at Upstate Medical Arena

- Fri, Sep 19 - Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

- Sat, Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

- Sun, Sep 21 - Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

- Fri, Sep 26 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

- Sat, Sep 27 - Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

- Sun, Sep 28 - Hershey, PA at Giant Center

- Tue, Sep 30 - Boston, MA at TD Garden

- Sun, Oct 5 - Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum

- Mon, Oct 6 - Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

- Sun, Oct 12 - Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

- Mon, Oct 13 - Cleveland, OH at Rocket Arena

- Tue, Oct 14 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

- Wed, Oct 15 - Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

- Thu, Oct 16 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

- Fri, Oct 17 - St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

- Mon, Oct 20 - Chicago, IL at United Center

- Tue, Oct 21 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center

- Sun, Oct 26 - Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center

- Mon, Oct 27 - Nampa, ID at Ford Idaho Center

- Tue, Oct 28 - Portland, OR at Moda Center

- Wed, Oct 29 - Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

- Fri, Oct 31 - Las Vegas, NV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

- Sat, Nov 1 - Las Vegas, NV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

FAQs:

1. When does Adam Sandler’s ‘You’re My Best Friend’ tour start?

The tour begins on September 5, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.

2. Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com and Live Nation starting Friday, June 27 at 12 p.m. local time. Presales begin June 26 at noon.

3. What cities is he visiting?

Sandler will perform in over 30 cities, including Miami, Boston, New York, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas.

4. Will he perform in Milwaukee?

Yes, Sandler will be at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on October 5, 2024.

5. Is this tour linked to Happy Gilmore 2?

While not officially part of the promotion, the tour closely follows the July 25 Netflix release of Happy Gilmore 2, making it a double treat for fans.