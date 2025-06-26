From Hinge to headlines: Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji, New York City’s new ‘it couple’

The Big Apple’s political scene is buzzing and much of the noise centres around a new 'it couple.' Rama Duwaji

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old state assemblyman who is now the Mayor of New York City, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, are everywhere — and here’s why.

Mamdani, a socialist who opposes the status quo, an immigrant with roots in Gujarat, the winner of a historic mayoral primary in New York City and most importantly, “a man with a cool wife” (as social media has said it).

Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist, is the other half who netizens have already crowned the “First Lady of NYC.”

Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji

The couple is not only winning votes but also hearts, especially among the younger crowd who seem to be impressed by their anti-capitalist policies, their campaign Instagram reels that scream Gen-Z, and the fact that they kicked off their romance on Hinge.

So, what's behind the sudden spotlight on Rama Duwaji? She’s far more than a political partner, but an artist whose illustrations, animations and ceramics do not just decorate, they challenge.

Her pieces dive into Palestinian resistance, the grit of community identity and the struggle for existence- work that has gotten her featured in The New Yorker, the Washington Post, Spotify, out of many.

Her art does not merely align with Zohran’s progressive politics, but is a visual manifesto that establishes them as a force where art meets activism.

Their love story? Young and modern. The origin of their story on dating app, Hinge is not just a fun fact but is what instantly makes them relatable to a generation so burnt out on dating apps. But beyond the meet-cute, they embody the truly global New York.

Zohran, with his Indian-Ugandan roots (and the filmmaker Mira Nair as his mother, adding another layer of cultural legacy) and Rama, with her Syrian heritage that deeply informs her art, bring a powerful symbol of New York’s diversity.

They embody a modern love that celebrates cross-cultural connection, bringing to life the very essence of the city they now aim to lead. This duo is on their way to cementing their status as New York’s freshest, most compelling power couple and perhaps redefining what influence truly means in the Big Apple.

(Written by Kekhriesino Meyase)