OTT releases this week: From The Sandman Season 2 to Happy Gilmore 2 - What to watch

Are you looking for something new to stream this week? Fret not, as OTT platforms are serving up a packed platter of new releases across genres. From Adam Sandler’s much-awaited return in Happy Gilmore 2 to the gripping twists of Mandala Murders, there’s no shortage of drama or thrill. Also, fantasy fans can dive back into The Sandman: Season 2. With global thrillers to intense dramas, your week’s watchlist is officially sorted. So, if variety is what you crave, this week’s streaming lineup has you more than covered. OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video will bring forth some new shows in the next few days.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Happy Gilmore 2

Three decades after his explosive debut, Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore is back on the greens, and on Netflix this July 25. Happy Gilmore 2 reunites original cast favorites like Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, while roping in new faces like Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, and Margaret Qualley. With Sandler’s daughters also in the mix and pro golfers joining the fun, this sequel blends nostalgia, chaos, and comedy into one.

The Sandman Season 2-Volume 2

The Sandman returns for its second and final season, with the final episodes of Volume 2 releasing on July 24, only on Netflix. Based on the beloved DC comic, the fantasy drama stars Tom Sturridge as Dream and picks up from an explosive cliffhanger. Expect more myth, magic, and moody revelations. Are you excited?

Justice on Trial

It's official! Judge Judy Sheindlin returns with Justice on Trial. For the unversed, this courtroom docuseries dives deep into real-life cases using actual transcripts, dramatic reenactments, and legal commentary. Streaming on Prime Video from July 21, it’s Judy’s boldest exploration of the American legal system yet.

Shiny Happy People S2: A Teenage Holy War

What really went on behind the cheers and chants of Teen Mania’s stadium shows? Shiny Happy People returns on Prime Video from July 23. With a chilling second season, it exposes the darker truths of one of America’s biggest youth ministries. From spiritual boot camps to psychological control, the docuseries peels back the layers of a toxic legacy.

Mandala Murders

Releasing on July 25 on Netflix, Mandala Murders will see two investigators dive into a string of ritualistic killings in the quiet village of Charandaspur. As clues unravel, they uncover an age-old cult cloaked in secrecy. What begins as a case soon turns into a chilling journey. The show stars Surveen Chawla, Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

