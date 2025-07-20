Love Island USA finalist Huda Mustafa reunites with daughter after finale: ‘Happiest girls in world’

Love Island USA season 7 finalist Huda Mustafa is officially home and back in the arms of the person who matters most: her five-year-old daughter Arleigh, reported US Weekly. The 24-year-old single mother shared a touching reunion video on Instagram Stories and TikTok on Sunday which showed her waking up her daughter after spending weeks apart. Love Island USA season 7 participant Huda Mustafa appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently.(AP)

Huda, sharing the video wrote, “We are both finally back from vacation at the same time.” She added that both she and her daughter “needed these hugs” and were the “happiest girls” in the world.

Huda Mustafa’s outlook on her Love Island USA stint

Huda, who was in Fiji filming Season 7 of Love Island USA for six weeks, said she gained something more valuable even if she did not win. The US Weekly report quoted her saying that she grew as a person, got clarity and earned the means to provide for her daughter in ways she had not imagined.

Huda, who has over 4 million Instagram followers and 5.4 million on TikTok, said it was a blessing that she can provide more for her daughter now.

In an exclusive interview with the publication, she explained why it was important for her to go on the show as a single mother. Huda told US Weekly that being a mom does not mean one has to stop dreaming and added, “Arleigh still has 100 per cent of my focus; but now that she is older, I have learned how to navigate self-care and ambition too.”

The reality star, who shares custody with ex Noah Sheline, said she ensured that her daughter felt her love even during their time apart. She said she recorded voice notes, videos and left her gifts to remind that her mother loves her.

Huda spills the beans on her relationships in Love Island USA

Post-show, Huda has been candid about the emotional toll her time on Love Island took. Her fiery relationship with Jeremiah, according to a Today report, quickly turned toxic and after a short connection with Chris, Huda made the decision to leave the show on her own terms.

She told the outlet that she was not going to fake something if she did not believe it was there. Now that she has returned to North Carolina, Huda is focusing on her next move. She told the publication that the experience of featuring on Love Island was overwhelming but she is grateful. “There is power in choosing yourself,” she said.

FAQs

Q1: Did Huda win Love Island USA?

No. Huda made it to the finals but did not win. Amaya and Bryan took the top prize.

Q2: Who is Huda’s daughter?

Her daughter’s name is Arleigh, age 5, whom she shares with ex Noah Sheline.

Q3: Did Huda leave Love Island single?

Yes. After relationships with Jeremiah and Chris, she ultimately chose to leave the villa single.

Q4: Why did Huda leave the show early?

Huda cited unmet emotional needs and disrespect from Chris Seeley as reasons for walking away.