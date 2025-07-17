Love Island USA contestant Huda Mustafa says she was called ‘Muslim’ and ‘Palestinian’ in school

Huda Mustafa is once again in the news, but this time it is not about Love Island USA Season 7. She might not have taken the crown home, but the diva left a lasting impression. The 24-year-old Palestinian-American contestant and mom to a four-year-old daughter quickly became one of the most popular Islanders. Now, in a powerful interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Huda opened up about her stressful past, from childhood abuse to eating disorders, and how her Love Island stint affected her mental health, TMZ reported. Love Island USA season 7 participant Huda Mustafa appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently.(AP)

Huda Mustafa on being abused by her father

In one of the most heartbreaking moments from the podcast, Huda spoke about her traumatic past. She hinted at being abused by her father, sharing, “There were a lot of times I was alone with my dad, and there are things…”

She also mentioned that she has not spoken to him in eight years. Further, she emphasized that what haunted her most was witnessing her mother being beaten, hearing "glass shatter," and the door slamming.

Love Island star was bullied at school

For Huda, school was no refuge from the pain she faced at home. She was bullied and harassed. “Girls would push me into lockers,” she shared on the podcast. She further added how one boy once groped her in middle school, whereas others mocked her for being "Muslim" and "Palestinian", calling her a "terrorist". Huda never confided in anyone. “I just kept it to myself,” she said.

Huda Mustafa's take on Love Island

Huda shared about Love Island’s mental toll, revealing she wasn’t given a proper mental health screening. “Love Island was a trigger for me,” she said. Misunderstood by others, her humor didn’t always land. “It was just how I talk,” she said, admitting, “I shouldn’t have been cast.”

Who is Huda Mustafa?

Huda Mustafa, who happens to be a fitness influencer by profession, was part of Love Island USA Season 7. A single mother, she's known for her social media content. On the reality show, she quickly garnered attention after her attachment to OG Islander Jeremiah Brown and Chris Seeley. Her ex-boyfriend is Noah Sheline.

