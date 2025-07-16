Love Island: Beyond the Villa schedule - When and where to watch new episodes?

After a 36-episode run, Love Island USA Season 7 has crowned its winners, but wait, the drama is far from over. Just moments after the finale aired, host Ariana Madix dropped a new update and teased Love Island: Beyond the Villa. This new Love Island USA spin-off series takes fans on an in-depth ride into life after the villa, focusing on familiar faces from season six as they navigate the real world in Los Angeles. The first episode of the show officially dropped on July 13, and unsurprisingly, fans are already impressed. Here's everything you need to know about the show. The first episode of Love Island: Beyond The Villa officially dropped on July 13.(Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast

According to NBC, some of season 6’s most talked-about Islanders are back, and this time, it is personal. JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia 'Liv' Walker, and Kendall Washington have all signed on for Love Island: Beyond the Villa. The cameras may have left the villa, but they’re still rolling as these fan favorites adjust to life outside the bubble. Get ready for drama and much more.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa streaming update

Love Island: Beyond the Villa takes a slower route and weekly approach. New episodes premiere every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock. The first episode dropped on July 13, and fans won’t have to wait long. FYI, episode two is set to arrive on Thursday, July 17. So yes, your summer dose of drama is far from over.

Is Love Island USA Season 7 reunion happening?

Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is on the calendar, reports NBC. Hosted by the show’s own Ariana Madix and reunion pro Andy Cohen (yes, the same one behind The Real Housewives and The Kardashians specials), this reunion promises juicy updates, lingering tensions, and maybe a few surprises. Mark your calendars, as the reunion episode is set to drop on Peacock on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

