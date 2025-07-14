Love Island's Kaylor Martin confesses love for Aaron Evans despite being blocked: ‘I always will…’

A year after their relationship ended on Love Island USA season 6, Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans saw each other again. They met on the premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, a spinoff that follows season 6 Islanders a year after their time in Fiji, reported People. This was the first time they had met since their dramatic breakup at the reunion. Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans met again after a year apart, and she revealed her strong feelings for him.(kaylor.martin/Instagram)

Kaylor reveals she still loves Aaron

During lunch with fellow Islanders Liv Walker, Kendall Washington, and Connor Newsum, Kaylor opened up. She admitted she still had strong feelings for Aaron. But she also said she was nervous to see him again, thinking Aaron probably hated her.

Kaylor also revealed Aaron had blocked her on social media. Still, she called him a “great guy.” In a confessional, Kaylor said, “I love him. I care about him…I always will think Aaron's attractive."

Aaron, after the breakup, focused on his mental health. He said, “After the reunion, I basically dipped back to the UK. It was quite a horrible experience…” and explained that it was his way to escape.

Aaron and Kaylor get awkward

Aaron told Connor that he went through a tough time. “After the reunion, it was pretty dark, and I just remember times where all I wanted to do all day was sleep because it was the only thing that would get me out of thinking of what was going on in my head,” he said.

When Aaron and Kaylor met again, things were awkward. But they slowly started opening up. Aaron apologized for gaslighting, manipulating, and the way things ended. Kaylor, on her part, said she felt betrayed. But she also said she will always care about him.

Love Island is a reality show where single contestants, called Islanders, live in a villa. They try to find love and win a cash prize. The show includes public voting, new Islanders, and constant pair-ups and eliminations.

FAQs



What is Love Island: Beyond the Villa about?

It’s a spinoff that follows former Love Island USA contestants a year after the show. It focuses on their lives, relationships and personal growth.

Why did Kaylor and Aaron break up after Love Island USA season 6?

Their relationship was up and down during season 6. Things ended after the reunion due to miscommunication, emotional tension and public backlash.

Are Kaylor and Aaron still in love?

Kaylor admitted she still loves Aaron and cares about him. Aaron didn’t say he still loves her but said there’s no bad blood between them.