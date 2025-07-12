Love Island USA new season casting is open: What to know about the application process

In the growing era of reality TV shows, Love Island USA has made a special spot for itself, especially in the hearts of young singles. Within six years of its run, the highly successful spinoff of the long-running British franchise has provided a platform to multiple youths to get nationwide recognition and even romantic partners for some of them. But what youngsters in the US often remain confused about is the route through which they can be a part of the popular franchise. Love Island USA Season 7 (Love Island USA)

Eligibility requirements for Love Island season 8?

The reality dating show has been garnering millions of viewers season after season, with young singles vying for a spot to feature in its episodes.

With the ongoing Season 7 of the show about to end soon, the makers this week opened casting for its upcoming next season, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Among the basic requirements are at least 18 years of age on or before May 1, 2025, as well as two valid forms of identification showing proof of your age, as well as picture identification.

Stories of youngsters who applied for Love Island as contestants

At first, it might look easy, but there are several youngsters who have not been able to get a chance, despite trying out on several occasions. Among them is Cassidy Crosser, a 27-year-old daycare worker and DJ from Burt, Iowa.

After applying to Love Island USA three times, she answered every spam call, hoping to hear the life-changing words, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Despite her efforts, which included multiple applications, a video submission with a hookup story, and an Instagram revamp, Crosser did not cut. She told the news outlet that she did not hear back because she’s not in Fiji.

The popularity of the show can be understood by the fact that the makers received nearly 20,000 applications for Season 7, with nominations rising every year.

Peyton Hundley, 27, an eye-muscle specialist, was encouraged by friends to apply. Despite reluctance, Hundley reconsidered after seeing their support. Although she believed the chance of finding love was 50/50, the Atlanta native said this could be an opportunity to grow as a person.

Meanwhile, in San Diego, 24-year-old Gehssa Hope Gorospe, a bubbly Filipina-Mexican-Puerto Rican content creator, wowed the producers with her blend of fun and faith. She told The Wall Street Journal that she brings the flavor. Gehssa Hope is currently working with a videographer to perfect her season eight application.

Being on Love Island is not just about love and fame

Airing on Peacock, the show's fame comes with baggage. Contestants this season have faced flak over past behavior, including racist slurs, leading to public apologies and early exits. Despite the controversies, people are showing keen interest in being cast in it.

At Love Island’s Atlanta casting stop, over 1000 aspirants lined up in the rain wearing bikinis, sarongs, and bright sets, only to face a cutoff once the line got too long. The process includes interviews, personality tests, STD screenings, and social media vetting.

FAQs

How many people apply to be on Love Island USA each season?

Season 7 saw nearly 20,000 applications.

What is the casting process like?

It involves multiple interviews, psych and personality evaluations, STD tests, and social media screenings.

Where is the show filmed?

Season seven was filmed in Fiji.

How much do contestants win?

The winning couple shares a $100,000 cash prize.