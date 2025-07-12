Love Island’s new spin-off Beyond the Villa: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Love Island: Beyond the Villa will premiere on July 13.(X/Peacock)

Were you worried that you won't get to see your favorite Islanders after the Love Island USA Season 7 finale? If yes, then get ready because the end is far off for now. After crowning the winning couple on the show, you will get to see your favorite Islanders from season 6 in a brand new spin-off show, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, on the same night.

After the four couples compete to take home the whopping Love Island USA winning prize money of $100,000, you will continue to get your daily dose of drama as contestants from season 6 will take on life outside the Island.

About Love Island: Beyond the Villa

In Love Island: Beyond the Villa, you will get to see ten former contestants live their lives after one year of finding fame on the show in Los Angeles. Watch them deal with their success, love, and relationships, and continue their stride in their life. Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, and Miguel Harichi will be part of the show, as per USA Today.

The show premieres right after the finale at 9 pm ET with new episodes coming out every Thursday. It will stream exclusively on Peacock.

The wait for Love Island: Beyond the Villa and the opportunity to see the Season 6 participants back in action after the year has created high anticipation among the fans of the show. The spin-off series offers a chance to stay connected with the fans of the show, following the lives of former contestants outside the villa.

Love Island USA Season 7 finale

Meanwhile, the finale for Love Island USA will air on July 13, 2025, Sunday 9 pm ET. It features:

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen

Iris Kendall and Pepe García

Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

Voting lines to vote for your favorite couple were open from 10:30 pm ET to 2:30 am ET on July 11. Fans got to vote for their preferred pick for the winner through the official Love Island USA mobile app. For those unaware, similar to previous seasons, the winning couple will have an option to split or steal the $100,000 prize.

FAQs

What is the Love Island Spin-off series about?

Love Island spin-off series is called Love Island: Beyond The Villa, which will follow the life of ten participants from season 6 living their life outside in LA.

When will Love Island: Beyond The Villa premiere?

Love Island: Beyond The Villa will premiere on July 13, 2025, right after the Love Island USA 7 finale.

Where to watch the Love Island spin-off series?

Love Island spin-off series Love Island: Beyond The Villa will stream exclusively on Peacock.