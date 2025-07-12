Love Island USA Season 7: Here are the top 4 couples who made it to the finale

Love Island USA Season 7 is officially in finale mode. After over five weeks of wild couplings to Casa Amor shake-ups, the latest episode brought a wave of surprises as the final four couples were revealed, right after a heart-wrenching farewell to Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe. But before the dumping, the Islanders were surprised with long-awaited visits from their families. Love Island USA Season 7 is set to host its finale on July 13.(Love Island USA)

Emotions overflowed, and a few home truths made for one of the season’s most touching moments. Now, with the finale airing on July 13, the question is: which couple will win it all? Scroll down to see who’s still standing.

Also Read: Love Island USA Season 7 prize money revealed: Is it true that winners always split the amount?

Love Island USA season 7: Who are the final four couples?

The Love Island USA Season 7 finale lineup is officially set, with Amaya Espinal-Bryan Arenales, Huda Mustafa-Chris Seeley, Iris Kendall-Pepe García, and Nic Vansteenberghe-Olandria Carthen making it to the final four. Amaya and Bryan were the first to be selected, earning their spot during the emotional family dinner reveal, as reported by Swoon.

Huda and Chris followed, celebrating the moment with joy. Tension built as Olandria and Nic waited for their turn, but a wave of relief hit when they were in. Iris and Pepe grabbed the final spot, edging out Chelley and Ace.

Also Read: What to watch this weekend: Love Island, Quarterback S2 and other must-watch OTT picks

About the four couples who made it to the finale

The Love Island USA 7 finalists come with stories that are bound to resonate with viewers. As per Marie Claire, Amaya Espinal, 25, balances heart and hustle as a registered nurse, while Bryan Arenales juggles numbers and nightlife, working in finance, real estate, and bartending.

Fitness coach Huda Mustafa has been paired with Chris Seeley, a pro basketball player. Olandria Carthen, a proud first-gen Tuskegee grad, found her match in Nicolas Vansteenberghe, a model and registered nurse. Influencer Iris Kendall rounds out the final four with Jose “Pepe” Garcia, a retired basketball pro turned trainer.

Love Island USA Season 7 kicked off with ten singles: five women and five men, stepping into a villa in Fiji, ready to test the waters of love. Over the weeks, sparks flew, alliances shifted, hearts broke, and new bonds formed in true island fashion. As the finale nears, only one couple will claim the ultimate prize: not just lasting love (if they're lucky), but also a cool $100,000. FYI, the final episodes of the reality show will air on Peacock.

FAQs

Who are the final four couples on Love Island USA Season 7?

Amaya & Bryan, Huda & Chris, Olandria & Nic, and Iris & Pepe are the final four couples.

Where is the Love Island USA Season 7 filmed?

The season was filmed in a villa in Fiji.

What does the winning couple receive?

The winning couple takes home a $100,000 prize.