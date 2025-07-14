Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: When and where to watch, what’s in store

Love Island USA Season 7 ended today with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales winning the top prize, and now fans can mark their calendars as a reunion is very much on the cards. Love Island USA Season 7: Find out which couple took the $100,000 grand prize.

The reunion is slated to take place on August 25, 2025.

When and where to watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion?

Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will air at 9 PM ET, or 6 pm PT on August 25, which is a Monday.

The reunion will be aired exclusively on Peacock.

Who will host Love Island USA Season 7 reunion?

The much-anticipated reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix, who hosts the series, and Andy Cohen of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live fame.

What to expect from Love Island USA Season 7 reunion?

When the Love Island contenders reunite in New York City, fans will be in for candid interviews, behind-the-scenes revelations, a lot of drama, and much more.

Can I get tickets for Love Island USA Season 7 reunion?

Despite the wide fan following, securing tickets to watch the reunion live might be a challenge, given that Peacock does not typically offer public tickets. These events tend to be in closed sets with a limited live audience. Mostly, production staff, friends or family of the contestants, and a limited media presence are seen in such cases, and the New York City reunion is unlikely to be any different.

Get ready to confront the unresolved arguments, get new updates on relationships, and be greeted with bombshells when the couples reunite next month, with hosts Madix and Cohen guiding the conversation and adding their signature style to what promises to be an exciting event.