Love Island fans react to Season 7 finale with memes, jokes and hot takes. Spoilers ahead

This story contains spoilers for the Season 7 finale of Love Island USA. After weeks of romance, drama, scandals, and heartbreak, Love Island USA Season 7 has crowned its winners. In the final episode of Peacock’s dating show on July 13, one couple walked away with the $100,000 prize. The last couples in the villa were Huda and Chris, Olandria and Nic, Amaya and Bryan, and Iris and Pepe. The finale featured final dates for each couple, followed by emotional declarations of love and the big reveal of the winning pair. Love Island USA Season 7: Find out which couple took the $100,000 grand prize.

Winners of Love Island Season 7

On Sunday’s episode, host Ariana Madix revealed the couple that received the most votes from the audience and won the season: Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.

"Boy, was this a ride," Amaya said after winning. "But, man, I would do this ride all over again if it just led me to him."

"This is a message to everyone out there who is misunderstood," she added. "Nobody should ever be tamed, and that there's always someone out there for you—who is going to love you for you—and appreciate all of your craziness or whoever you are. Don't ever settle for nobody."

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were the runners-up. Nic Vansteenberghe had earlier become the subject of mockery for his quick rebound after the exit of Cierra Ortega from the show.

Internet reacts to Love Island finale

The Love Island finale has set social media abuzz as viewers shared their opinions, memes, hot takes and more.

Some people had much to criticise about Love Island Season 7

“Watching Love Island was exhausting,” wrote one X user

Love Island USA is streamed exclusively on Peacock. Peacock has announced that Love Island USA reunion special will air on August 25.