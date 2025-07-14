Love Island USA: Why contestants stay out of pool while camera rolls?

Love Island USA has made more than a splash, with the finale leaving fans wanting more. However, one question remains – do contestants actually use the pool in the villa? “We actually got in there and threw the football around to have fun,” he said.(Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

While the finale includes a tradition of contestants jumping into the pool, they conspicuously remain out of the water for the rest of the season, despite lounging around the pool on several occasions. Naturally, this has prompted questions, and we are here to dive right into the mystery with you!

Taylor Williams, who was knocked out of this season during the July 8 episode, shared insights into the matter with E!.

“We do use the pool,” the 24-year-old from Oklahoma shared, adding, “We all use it almost every single day.”

However, Williams clarified that they don’t often go swimming while filming, which is why viewers see so little of the contestants in the pool. This is primarily due to logistical issues like having mics around their necks while filming. Since these would get wet if contestants take a dip, they have to stay out of the pool when cameras are rolling.

This rendered production unable to record any conversations of the participants in the pool. Williams shared that as a result, instead of chatting with each other in the water, cast members decided to play around.

“We actually got in there and threw the football around to have fun,” he said.

Contestants also shared more insights about the working of the house, including how often bedsheets got changed, with Kenny Rodriguez, who finished third in season 6, claiming that they were changed every day. Kaylor Martin, who was in Kenny’s season, however, was a bit more sceptical, saying, “I would wear perfume to bed, wake up and smell it the next day, I'm sleeping in it. So, I don't know how often. That's probably a little concerning.”