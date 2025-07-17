Denise Richards claims estranged husband Aaron Phypers ‘threatened to kill’ her, granted restraining order

Denise Richards, known for her role in the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough (1999), was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Aaron Phypers, TMZ reported. In the court documents, which were filed on Wednesday, the actress accused her estranged husband of physical and verbal abuse, while a few photographs surfaced online showing her with a bruised face. Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers filed for divorce.(X/ Denise Richards)

Highlighting multiple instances of violence, the reality TV star alleged that he threatened to kill her and himself if she tried to report the matter to police.

What happened between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers?

Richards, 54, received the temporary restraining order from the Superior Court of California on July 16. The court document mentions July 4-14 as the most recent alleged assault, according to People magazine.

She claimed that Phypers, 49, "threatened to kill me and himself and the police" throughout their marriage, besides alleging that he owns at least eight unregistered guns.

Also, he is believed to have told her that he would "disappear" if she thought about calling the police. Richards was "repeatedly abused” by him throughout their marriage, which took place in 2018.

Phypers had filed for divorce on July 7 and listed July 4 as their date of separation. The reason for divorce was cited as “irreconcilable differences".

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack," TMZ quoted the actress as saying.

In 2022, Richards was allegedly hit by Phypers, and the incident left her with a severely bruised eye. She mentioned that she, along with Phypers, were at his workplace in Malibu when he “became paranoid” that the potted plants he brought had "listening devices” in them.

Phypers is said to have struck her in the eye with his hand and even called her a "f**g b**h".

To prove her claims, she shared red carpet images from 2023, featuring her with bruising on her arms, alleging that she forgot to cover them up.

Phypers has even been accused of going through her phone and laptop when she was sleeping, besides putting messages from her phone on his laptop.

Recalling another incident, Richards stated that her estranged husband once did not allow her to go on a trip in his absence.

According to the TMZ report, she said that he "grabbed" her by the "back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, 'You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you’.”

The restraining order has been granted until August 8, when the estranged couple is due in court.

As per the order, Phypers has been asked to stay 100 yards away from Richards, her house, vehicle, and place of work.

FAQs:

1. What medical condition does Denise Richards have?

She had an enlarged thyroid.

2. How old was Denise Richards in the Seinfeld episode?

At that time, she was in her early 20s.

3. Who is the father of Denise Richards' children?

Richards and her former husband, Charlie Sheen, are parents to daughters Sami and Lola. The Real Housewives alum is also a mother to daughter Eloise, who was adopted in 2011, according to People magazine.

4. Why did Denise quit Real Housewives?

Richards witnessed a dramatic exit from the show after feuds with Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville.