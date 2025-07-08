Aaron Phypers divorce filing reveals Denise Richards' monthly income sources as he seeks spousal support

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are officially parting ways after more than six years of marriage. Court documents filed in Los Angeles on Monday revealed that Phypers is seeking a divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences’” and listing July 4 as the date of separation, reported TMZ. Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers filed for divorce.(X/ Denise Richards)

Phypers and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tied the knot in September 2018; they do not share any minor children together.

As per a Page Six report, Phypers had previously begun the process of adopting Richards’ youngest daughter, Eloise Joni, whom she adopted in 2011 as a single mother. Richards is also the mother to two adult daughters: Sami (21) and Lola (20) from her previous marriage to actor Charlie Sheen.

Aaron Phypers seeks spousal support, an equal split of their ENT business

Phypers, who reportedly owns a healing centre in Malibu, is requesting spousal support from Richards. In court filings, according to Page Six and TMZ, he estimated she brings in over $250,000 a month from different sources, including OnlyFans, television appearances and brand endorsements. He also claimed to have no income at present.

The Page Six report added that the documents offered a glimpse into the couple’s lavish lifestyle. Phypers, according to the divorce papers, claimed their monthly expenses total a staggering $105,000, with $20,000 spent on clothes, $18,000 on rent, $15,000 each on entertainment and dining out, $10,000 on groceries and $8,000 on utilities. He alleged that Richards had been covering these costs throughout their relationship.

Apart from spousal support, Phypers is also seeking an equal split of their entertainment business: Smoke & Mirrors Entertainment. Additionally, he requested the court confirm that certain personal property belongs solely to him, including power tools, a 2018 Indian Dark Horse motorcycle, and a Ford Shelby GT500.

The couple publicly celebrated their sixth anniversary

Richards, 53, has not publicly commented on the divorce filing. The actor and reality TV star, who was recently seen filming a new Bravo reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, has reportedly downsized to a rental apartment in Los Angeles due to financial strain.

She and Phypers last publicly celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September 2023, with Aaron calling Denise his “sweetest love.”

This will be the second divorce for both Richards and Phypers, who were previously married to Charlie Sheen and Nicollette Sheridan, respectively.

FAQs

Q: When did Aaron Phypers file for divorce from Denise Richards?

A: He filed for divorce on July 8, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

Q: Why is Aaron Phypers seeking spousal support?

A: Phypers claims he has no income, while Richards allegedly earns over $250,000 a month and pays for their $105K monthly lifestyle.

Q: Do Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have children together?

A: No, they don’t have biological children together, but Phypers began adopting Denise’s daughter, Eloise, in 2019.

Q: What is Denise Richards’ source of income?

A: Her income reportedly comes from OnlyFans, TV appearances, brand deals and other entertainment ventures.