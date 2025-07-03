Gang making fake educational documents busted; 2 arrested

Noida Two Kanpur-based men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly creating fake marksheets and other forged educational documents, charging between ₹80,000 and ₹2 lakh for each, police said. Police said that 66 fake marksheets, seven migration certificates, two laptops, two printers, seven mobile phones, and other forged documents were recovered from their possession. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

“We had been receiving tip-offs over the past few days about a gang involved in making fake documents, including marksheets, operating in Noida. Based on the information, we traced the suspects — Abhimanyu Gupta (40) and Dharmendra Gupta (42), both natives of Kanpur,” said the Station House Officer (Phase 1 police station) Amit Kumar.

The SHO added, “The suspects were living in rented accommodations in Sector 100 and Sector 99 of Noida and were running their fake documentation operation from Sector 1.”

The investigation revealed that individuals who needed fake marksheets and other educational documents for job applications or higher education would approach the duo. “They had been running this illegal business for the past six years, charging between ₹80,000 and ₹2 lakh for providing forged documents,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yamuna Prasad. He added that the accused used to download data from Google to create fake copies resembling original documents.

The suspects were booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336 (forgery), and 340 (forged electronic documents) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Phase 1 police station.

Police said that 66 fake marksheets, seven migration certificates, two laptops, two printers, seven mobile phones, and other forged documents were recovered from their possession. Additionally, two cars used by the suspects were also seized.