OnlyFans star Annie Charlotte turns her rare medical condition into stardom: ‘Glad I didn’t had surgery…'

OnlyFans star Annie Charlotte, 26, is confidently embracing her rare condition called uterus didelphys, which means she has two vaginas, two cervixes, two uteruses, and one ovary on each side. She discovered the condition at the age of 16 while trying to get an IUD. OnlyFans star Annie Charlotte embraces her rare condition, uterus didelphys, which gives her two vaginas and cervixes.(annieecharlotte/instagram)

Annie Charlotte ‘glad’ not to undergo a surgery

“I’m bloody glad I didn’t [have surgery], because Jesus Christ, what would I be doing for my life right now? I literally don’t even know,” she told Us Weekly with a laugh. “It’s my whole personality trait on the internet.”

After being diagnosed, Charlotte initially asked doctors if she could “get rid” of it. But they told her surgery might cause “more harm than good.” What bothered her more was how little information she was given. So, like many others in the digital age, she turned to the internet to teach herself.

“The lack of knowledge, I think, in the medical field is also another stressful thing,” she explained. At one of her appointments, the registrar asked her, “‘Have you tried the Mirena Coil?’” Charlotte responded, “I genuinely was like, ‘Well, the whole reason I’m here is because I have two vaginas. You can’t put a Mirena Coil in, which obviously needs to go in the middle and I have a wall in the way.’ And she was like, ‘You have two vaginas?’ I was like, ‘You’re joking, right?’”

Charlotte spreads awareness via OnlyFans

Despite early confusion, Annie Charlotte has since found confidence in her story, especially through her work on OnlyFans. She said, “If a woman does not want to do something because a man has asked her to do it online, like on OnlyFans, she can just say no. Whereas if she was at a porn shoot, she’d have to say yes.”

Having a unique story has helped Charlotte stand out. “I’m very fortunate for that. I’d never take them for granted... I think that it is a really cool thing,” she said. Now, she hopes to go beyond OnlyFans and use her platform to push for better care and awareness around women’s health.

