Why has Bonnie Blue been banned by OnlyFans? Details here

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue built her fame through jaw-dropping headlines, but it appears the adult content platform that helped make her a millionaire has now shown her the door. Known for her outlandish and provocative challenges, the OnlyFans creator has been permanently banned from the platform, costing her a reported £600,000 a month in earnings, as per The Sun. Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, isn't new to controversy. (bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram)

Bonnie Blue’s bold moves backfire

Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, isn't new to controversy. The 25-year-old from rural Derbyshire gained notoriety for allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. But her recent stunts seem to have gone too far, even for the internet.

An OnlyFans spokesperson confirmed: “Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation," The Sun reported.

Graphic challenges and backlash

Bonnie had reportedly planned a controversial meet-and-greet in London, which involved being tied up inside a glass box. She described the stunt on a podcast as 'Bonnie Blue's petting zoo,' suggesting the public could 'do basically whatever they want' to her. That sparked severe backlash online, with many accusing her of 'promoting rape culture. Her subsequent plan? A 24-hour graphic livestream that never made it to the screen.

In January, she made another shocking claim that she had broken the world record for having sex with the most men in 12 hours at a secret event in London. She had also challenged college students during Spring Break in a bizarre contest to give her the "best orgasm", promising to fund the winner’s tuition.

Viral fame

Born in 1999, Tia reportedly grew up in the village of Sandiacre. She had a modest upbringing, attending Friesland School and competing in street dance competitions. After a stint working retail and then recruitment, she married Oliver Davidson in 2022. The two had been together since she was 15.

Their move to Australia marked a turning point. Tia, encouraged by Oliver, tried her hand as a cam girl. It worked. She soon transitioned to OnlyFans, gaining popularity through her “niche” of sleeping with young students. She even claimed to have slept with 158 students during a Nottingham Trent freshers' week.

Her family, particularly her mother Sarah, has supported her unconventional career. Sarah even called herself her daughter's personal assistant.

But the viral antics came with consequences. Bonnie was recently banned from Nottingham Forest's stadium for a failed prank. She snuck into the Chelsea away section in disguise, only to be escorted out when spotted.

FAQs

1 Why was Bonnie Blue banned from OnlyFans?

She was banned from the platform due to her extreme content challenges that violated OnlyFans’ terms and policies.

2 How much did Bonnie Blue earn on OnlyFans?

She claimed she was making £600,000 a month, which totals an estimated £7.2 million annually.

3 Has she attempted similar stunts before?

Yes, including a world record sex claim, controversial livestreams, and university-based challenges.

4 Who is Bonnie Blue in real life?

Her real name is Tia Billinger. She hails from Derbyshire and began her adult content career after moving to Australia.

5 Is her family supportive of her career?

Yes. Her mother, Sarah, often helps with events and logistics, calling herself Bonnie’s personal assistant.