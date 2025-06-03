Anthony ‘Koby Falks’ Cox cause of death: How did the Australian OnlyFans star die?

Australian gay content creator and OnlyFans star Anthony ‘Koby Falks’ Cox passed away at 42. Australian adult content creator Anthony Cox, known as Koby Falks, has passed away at 42.(X/Koby Falks)

Falks passed away last Wednesday, confirmed by his long-time partner and fellow performer, Sam Brownell. “Koby Falks, better known to his family and friends as Anthony Cox, passed away earlier this week. He was loved by many and will be missed,” Brownell wrote in a public statement and added, “I will love you always.”

“A Melbourne local, Falks posted regularly to his OnlyFans and JustForFans pages, and was recently in Sydney, hosting events at Sydney Sauna on Oxford Street,” Australian newspaper the Star Observer noted.

While penning this article, no official cause of death has been released to the public. “The cause of his death has not been confirmed publicly,” Star Observer reported.

Who was Anthony ‘Koby Falks’ Cox?

Born in Queensland in 1982, Anthony stepped into the adult industry for just three years, appearing in 76 projects, most of them through his OnlyFans page. From 2022 to 2024, he frequently collaborated with Brownell, both on and off-screen. Most of his work can be found on the adult site RawF**kClub.

Celebrity Apprentice star Carla from Bankstown wrote, “Rest in Peace, angel. You were such an incredible human and always had my back.”

“Though our time working together was brief, the impact Koby had was anything but small. From the moment we connected, I was struck by his warmth, his charisma, and his incredible professionalism,” Falks’ talent agent, Matthew Leigh mourned.

“He was organised, kind-hearted, and deeply respectful. The kind of person you instantly felt grateful to work with… His ability to connect with people, not just here in Australia but across the world, was something truly special. Koby wasn’t just a client – he was a light, a creative force, and a genuinely beautiful soul.”

“Never did I imagine I would be writing such a post… We have lost a trailblazing creative spirit far too soon. But I truly believe his light and legacy will continue shining brightly above,” Leigh added. “Rest peacefully, Koby. You will be missed, always.”