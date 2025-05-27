OnlyFans up for sale: Is Conor McGregor in serious talks to acquire $8bn adult website?

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, is considering selling the adult-content social network for an estimated $8 billion, as per Bloomberg. The source, who asked not to be named since the discussions are confidential, stated that the London-based company, which displays pornographic material that is prohibited on the majority of other social networks, is evaluating several proposals. Conor McGregor, a legend of the UFC, is reportedly in "serious talks" to purchase the adult video portal, OnlyFans.(AP)

According to the source, the talks are still in their early stages and no final decision has been taken yet.

Any agreement for the website, which generates revenue by charging a 20% subscription fee and allowing authors to sell exclusive access to chats, images, and videos, will need to address the hazards of hosting adult content.

A previous Reuters report stated that a group headed by the investment firm Forest Road Company was considering making a purchase. In order to broaden its user base and attract new members, OnlyFans has enlisted singers, actors, trainers and comedians, and trainers. The company was valued at $1 billion when it looked for funding in 2021, stated those who were familiar with the matter at that time.

OnlyFans ended the year in November 2023 with a $485.5 million profit. Radvinsky, via Fenix International, is the platform's owner. In just three years, the Ukrainian-born businessman, who currently resides in Florida, has generated over $1 billion in dividends. Guy and Tim Stokely, the company's UK founders, sold it to him in 2018.

UFC legend Conor McGregor in ‘serious talks’

Conor McGregor, a legend of the UFC, is reportedly in "serious talks" to purchase the adult video portal. McGregor shared an Instagram Story, seemingly confirming his interest in the deal.

McGregor made $120 million ($162 million) from the sale of his Proper 12 whiskey brand, which brought in about £500 million ($677 million). He continues to actively market the brand.

Conor McGregor also advertises his enterprises at The Blackforge Inn, a pub in Dublin. According to reports, he purchased and renovated the facility for $3.4 million.

Here's how OnlyFans has paid to creators

OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair disclosed in October 2024 that the company had paid $20 billion to more than 4 million creators since 2016. While the platform does not track users or display advertisements. it generates revenue through pay-per-view, memberships, and tips.

Blair claims that small payments, as opposed to recurring subscriptions, account for more than half of the platform's revenue.