OnlyFans in talks for sale at $8 billion valuation: Report

Bloomberg |
May 23, 2025 08:12 AM IST

A Los Angeles investment firm is in discussions to buy out OnlyFans Ltd. in a deal that values the site at $8 billion, Reuters reported.

OnlyFans is reportedly in talks for sale at $8 Billion valuation (AFP)
OnlyFans, which soared in popularity during global Covid lockdowns, has been in talks since at least March with Forest Road Company about a transaction with unknown terms, Reuters said, citing anonymous sources. The company may be engaging with other suitors as well, the news service reported.

London-based OnlyFans, which has a reputation for hosting pornographic and adult content forbidden on most other social networks, has been trying to move away from hardcore content toward less-explicit material.

The company owned by Ukraine-born billionaire Leonid Radvinsky since 2018 has been steadily building up its stable of comedians, chefs, personal trainers and other types of creators to widen its user base. 

It posted a 20% rise in profit to about $485.5 million in the year ending Nov. 30 2023, owner Fenix International said in a September report.

Forest Road is an investment firm founded in 2017 with a focus on media and digital content alongside energy and life sciences. It acquired a Formula E racing team in 2024, and bought a boutique investment bank that same year. 

Some of its executives joined a special purpose acquisition company that tried to take OnlyFans public in 2022, Reuters reported, citing sources and filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

