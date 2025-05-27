Why is Spotify down today? Thousands report global outage amid significant server issues

Thousands of Spotify customers worldwide are being impacted by serious server problems. Over 17,000 complaints were filed in the US, with reports peaking at 5:45 p.m. IST. In India, over 160 users have flagged the issue. Spotify has not yet released an explanation for the interruption, which comes after a string of failures in recent weeks.(AFP)

Spotify down: History of service interruptions

According to Spotify Status, the company's official X account for outage alerts, it suffered many outages in April and another disruption a few weeks ago.

Despite the increasing volume of customer complaints, Spotify has not yet released a formal statement or specified when the service would be fully operational again.

Spotify down: A look at the user impact

The report states that 94% of American customers are having issues with the Spotify app, 4% are having trouble with the website, and 1% are having difficulties with the search feature.

Meanwhile, miffed users vented their frustrations and asked for updates on social media, with many pointing out that they had been having trouble accessing the site repeatedly over the previous month.

Users are encouraged to keep an eye on Spotify's social media accounts and DownDetector for real-time service status updates as the situation progresses.

“spotify down again this is becoming a weekly occurrence at this rate,” one X user said.

“Spotify is down are you serious,” another person wrote.

“Everyone coming to X to check if Spotify is down,” a third user stated.