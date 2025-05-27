Why has Grigor Dimitrov withdrawn from French Open 2025 match against Ethan Quinn? Here's what went wrong

Grigor Dimitrov was forced to withdraw from his 2025 French Open match against American qualifier Ethan Quinn due to a thigh injury. Dimitrov's retirement helped Quinn (6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 0-0) as he will take on Kazakh lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko in the next round. Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov eyes the ball as he plays a forehand return to US Ethan Quinn during their men's singles match on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 27, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

However, there is a huge void in Paris because the Bulgarian had to quit in the middle of four Grand Slam competitions. The German can count himself lucky since he was a possible opponent in the round of 16 against Zverev, especially because Cerúndolo lost and ended up in this section.

Last March, Dimitrov returned to the top 10 after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open. But since then, the former World No. 3's luck has not helped out in terms of his physical conditioning.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement owing to various ailments in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open, the first round of the 2025 French Open, the fourth round of the 2024 Wimbledon, and the quarterfinals of the 2024 US Open.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn: A look at Tuesday match

In his Roland Garros opening match against World No. 106 Ethan Quinn, Dimitrov barely displayed any pain as he surged to a two-sets-to-love lead in just over an hour.

The 16th seed, however, abandoned the third set 2–6 after appearing to have a thigh injury halfway through. After failing to prolong the match in the fourth set, the Bulgarian gave his American opponent a clean route to the second round by giving up at 6-2, 6-3, 2-6.

When Grigor Dimitrov retired from first round of Australian Open 2025

Due to a lower hip problem, Dimitrov was forced to retire at 5-7, 0-2 down in the first set of his first-round match against Francesco Passaro of Italy at the 2025 Australian Open. Given how his quarterfinal match against Francisco Cerundolo at this year's Miami Open ended, the former World No. 3's fitness has long been in doubt.

Despite winning the match 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3) over the course of over three hours, the Bulgarian had to have his vitals examined and eventually taken out by physiotherapists. Of

He obviously was exhausted for his encounter against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, which he lost 2-6, 3-6.